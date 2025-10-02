Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
19 electric scooters gutted in fire in Bengaluru, probe underway

PTI |
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 10:41 pm IST

Fire brigade believes that the fire broke out while charging vehicles, though investigation is underway.

Nineteen electric scooters were gutted in a fire due to short circuit in a showroom at Yelachenahalli here on Thursday morning, police sources said.

According to police, the thick smoke and raging blaze was seen in the morning.(Representational Image)
However, there was no loss to human life, they said.

According to police, the thick smoke and raging blaze was seen in the morning. People soon informed the fire department, which rushed to the spot with fire tenders.

After sweating out for hours, the fire fighters brought the fire under control.

Fire brigade believes that the fire broke out while charging vehicles, though investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.

