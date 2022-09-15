DK Shivakumar receives ED summons, he says ready to cooperate, ‘but the timing…’

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that he had received a fresh summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency. Shivakumar said that he was ready to cooperate with the agency, but the timing of the summons is coming in the way of his discharging his constitutional and political duties.

The Congress veteran said the notice came in the midst of the party's 'Bharat Jodi Yatra' that is set to enter Karnataka in a few days, besides the ongoing Assembly session.

“In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” Shivakumar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka Congress launched a campaign titled ‘40 per cent Sarkara, BJP means Bhrashtachara’ to protest the alleged corruption prevailing in the southern state.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said CM Basavaraj Bommai knows that his cabinet ministers are completely involved in corrupt activities and are looting. Later, Shivakumar released a campaign song on ‘the 40 per cent commission government’.

Meanwhile, the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is currently traversing through Kerala and will enter Karnataka on October 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

