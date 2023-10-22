News / Cities / Bengaluru News / DK Shivakumar warns leaders against speaking about party's internal issues

DK Shivakumar warns leaders against speaking about party's internal issues

Oct 22, 2023

Shivakumar added that no Congress MLA should speak publicly about the cabinet reshuffling and other internal issues of the party.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned the party MLAs and leaders against speaking to the media about the internal discussions in the party.

Shivakumar's reaction came in the backdrop of Assembly Chief Whip Ashok Pattana's recent comments about the "cabinet reshuffle after two and a half years" and Minister Satish Jarakiholi's comments that Shivakumar is not the only leader who brought the Congress to power in Karnataka.

"Whatever the internal issues of the party and the government are, MLAs can discuss it with the chief minister and me. But he should not speak in front of the media for any reason," DK Shivakumar told reporters here.

"The party workers, we, you, the people of the state have brought the Congress to power. I will never say today, tomorrow, hereafter, that DK Shivakumar alone brought it to power," he added.

When asked about Assembly Chief Whip Ashok Pattana's comment about cabinet reshuffling Shivakumar said, " Some issues are being discussed internally in the party. I cannot say that openly. I am not going to discuss it. According to the information I have, no such discussion has taken place."

In a recent statement, MLA Ashok Pattan from Bengaluru expressed his views on the idea of a cabinet change after two and a half years. Emphasizing his seniority with three terms as an MLA, he urged party leaders to consider those who work diligently for the party for ministerial positions.

Pattan also claimed that the AICC general secretary in charge of the State Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior leaders had given him an assurance that he would be inducted into the Cabinet considering his seniority and loyalty to the party.

