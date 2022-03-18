Do not apply colors on animals on Holi: Bengaluru officials

The Department of Animal husbandry and veterinary services has requested Bengaluru's public not to apply colors with harmful chemicals on animals during this year's Holi celebrations on Friday.

Most dry colors used during Holi contain chemicals like Mercury Sulfate and metal oxides. These are known to induce skin allergies and inflammation in dogs and other animals.

Furry animals, the most common being dogs, don't have sweat glands and hence, their body ends up absorbing all the chemicals from colors, even those labelled organic and non-toxic.

Animals are also prone to ingesting colors as they frequently lick themselves to clean up, which poses danger to their digestion patterns. It can cause intestinal erosion and diarrhea.

Excess exposure of animals to colors might to lead to skin allergies like dermatitis, inflammation on the skin, hair loss, severe itching, nasal irritation and respiratory discomfort.

The powdered colors usually contain toxic chemicals which cause skin allergies, rashes and even blindness in animals. The presence of lead in these colors, which can act as an accumulative poison, is a high-risk material for pets. Puppies and smaller animals are the most vulnerable to this kind of exposure.

Dr. Umapathi, deputy director said, "Any chemical or natural color that can enter the animal's body through the skin, mouth, eyes or nose can also cause various types of allergies, vomiting and blindness. I appealed to the public to prevent applying any such colour that can adversely affect the health of animals."

"Further, it is illegal under the Animal Cruelty Act, 1960 (PCAACT) and that if any such cases were reported, the rules of the Act would be enforced," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)