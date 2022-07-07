‘Do not sacrifice cattle for Bakrid festival,’ Karnataka Minister appeals; warns of stern action against offenders

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan appealed to people not to sacrifice cattle for the Bakrid festival while warning of stern action against the offenders.

The Minister emphasised the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act has already been in force in Karnataka. He instructed the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Police Department to keep an eagle eye on the illegal movement of cows and beef to/from outside the state and be proactive in preventing cow slaughter.

Generally, during the Bakrid festival, there is a tradition of sacrifice, for which livestock such as cow, ox, calf and camels are also used, said Chavan.

He said that the police department and district commissioners have already been informed to ensure that cows are not slaughtered for any reason as the ban on cow slaughter has been strictly implemented in the state.

"Animal Husbandry Department officials and police department officials in all the border areas of the state should be vigilant and ensure that the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act is not violated. If cow slaughter is found, an FIR will be registered in the local police station immediately and strict action will be taken against the culprits," Chavan said.

Minister Prabhu Chavan appealed to the public to be aware of the cattle slaughter prevention and protection Act, 2020, which allows cases to be filed against the sellers and buyers of cattle for cow slaughter.

He warned that animal husbandry department officials have been given district-wise responsibility and if any cow slaughter is found to be taking place in their respective areas, stern action will be taken against such officials.

A task force has been appointed in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zone and taluks of the city district to prevent cow slaughter on the occasion of Bakrid in Bengaluru city district and any slaughter of cattle (including cow, cow, ox, bull, calf, camel and thirteen-year-old buffalo) will be immediately taken against them, Minister Prabhu Chavan has warned that disciplinary action will be taken in this regard.

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy.

