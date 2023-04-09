The Karnataka Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visited the Bandipur national forest on Sunday and took a safari. The state unit has appealed to him not to sell the national property to businessman Adani and claimed that the Congress government in 1973 had introduced the Bandipur Tiger conservation project.

‘Don’t sell Bandipur to Adani': Karnataka Congress appeals PM Modi

A post in the official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress read, “Dear Narendra Modi, it was the Congress government which implemented the Bandipur tiger conservation project in 1973, where you are enjoying a safari today. That is the result. Today, the number of tigers has increased significantly. We have a special appeal to you. Please don't sell Bandipur to Adani.”

The opposition party also asked why PM Modi is afraid of visiting families who died during the pandemic at Chamarajanagar. “36 people died without getting oxygen due to the oxygen fraud that BJP did to Karnataka during the Covid and @BJP4Karnataka government's attack. Although he came to Chamarajanagar, why is there no desire to meet the families of the deceased? Scared of facing the backlash?” asked the Congress party.

The Tiger Reserve that the PM visited is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and partly in H.D.Kote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru District. PM Modi had spent two hours at the wildlife sanctuary, and he was also seen feeding the elephants inside the safari. He will also release a commemorative coin of ₹50 and put out a document on evaluating effective management of tiger reserves and a vision document for tiger conservation.

