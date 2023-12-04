The Assembly poll results of the four states is an indicator for the coming Lok Sabha polls, said former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Election results, a warning bell for Karnataka Congress": Basavaraj Bommai

He told reporters on Sunday that the results of these four state assembly elections are semi-finals, as the results have come ahead of the crucial parliamentary polls. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had been making the statement umpteen times. The results of the Assembly elections gave a clear message for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

On Sunday, the BJP registered a mega victory in Hindi heartland, while Congress managed to win Telangana only.

Speaking further, Bommai said BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan must be congratulated for the BJP's performance in the four states, he added.

Bommai said the PM was targeted during the elections, and miscampaigns against caste politics and Sanathan Dharm were conducted.

He further claimed that the BJP would bag more seats in Telangana in the coming parliamentary polls. The INDI block had been disintegrated after the Assembly polls and the allies would distance themselves from the Congress. The front would bite the dust in the Lok Sabha elections, he added.

The former CM opined that the Assembly poll results would have an impact on Karnataka. The drought situation continues in the state, and despite ₹400 crore in the account, the incumbent government has been pointing its fingers towards the Union Government. No previous government had done this.

First, the government must distribute relief to farmers from its treasury and then wait for the funds from the Government of India. This had been done by the previous BJP government when unprecedented floods hit the state. The Siddaramaiah government had constituted a commission after filing the charge sheets in connection with the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI) recruitment scandal. Karnataka has now become the most corrupt state in the country because of the Congress Party, the former CM added.

Further, he said the state government's guarantees had reached just 25 per cent of the population. The BJP has planned a mammoth protest after the Belagavi session against the failure of the government to implement the guarantees. The proposed rallies would be led by those who have not received the guarantee schemes.

Bommai said, seeing the current situation in the country, PM Modi would become Prime Minister again.

