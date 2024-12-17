Environmentalist Tulsi Gowda who plated more than 30k trees passed away, PM Modi pays tributes

Popular environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee, Tusli Gowda (80) died on Tuesday evening at Honnali village in Davangere district of Karnataka. She has been suffering from age-related health issues, and her funeral is scheduled for Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi took blessings from Tulsi Gowda in 2021, when she received Padma Shri award at New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Gowda, who became popular when she received the Padma Shri award barefoot in 2021 from then President of India, Ramnath Kovind. PM Modi wrote, “The passing of Karnataka's environmentalist and Padma awardee, Mrs. Tulsi Gowda, is deeply saddened. She dedicated her entire life to preserving nature, planting and nurturing thousands of trees and protecting our environment.”

He also said that Gowda’s work will inspire many upcoming generations. “She will always remain a guiding light for environmental protection. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and fans,” PM Modi added.

Who is Tulsi Gowda?

Born in 1944 to Narayana and Neeli in Honnali, Tulsi Gowda belongs to the Indigenous Halakki community. She formed a deep connection with forests from the age of 12 and continued until her last breath. Named after the sacred Tulasi plant, she developed an exceptional understanding of the flora around her. She had reportedly planted 30,000 saplings in 60 years and was closely associated with the forests of Karnataka.

Her extensive knowledge of plants, trees, and shrubs—covering aspects such as growth patterns and nurturing methods—earned her the revered title of 'Vriksha Maata' (Mother of Trees). In recognition of her lifelong dedication to environmental conservation, Gowda was conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2020.

The Dharwad Agricultural University even gave her an honorary doctorate in 2023. She was survived by her son, daughter and grandchildren.

Many dignitaries from Karnataka and across the country paid condolences to her death and called it a big loss.