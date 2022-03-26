‘Even seers cover their heads,’ Siddaramaiah stirs a row, later clarifies

Congress leader Siddaramaiah created another controversy on Friday while defending Muslim girls wearing hijab, saying Hindu women and swamijis also cover their heads. However, he later clarified that he has great respect for religious leaders and he didn't mean to insult them.

Siddaramaiah’s reference to seers while talking about the hijab row was criticized by BJP party leaders and other organizations, who said he is trying to appease the minorities and sought an apology from him.

The former CM also blamed BJP leaders for the hijab row in the state, saying "The BJP is responsible for the hijab controversy. Muslim girls wear dupatta on their heads. What's wrong with that? Don't Hindu women cover their heads with cloth?" Siddaramaiah said to reporters at his native village of Siddaramana Hundi in Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP leaders only want to up their Hindu vote bank, however the state has understood its tactics and won't be fooled. “It is the BJP that has created a controversy over the hijab in Karnataka. The issue could have been resolved by holding a consultation with the people of both communities. But, it has been blown out of proportion, intentionally,” he said.

Nevertheless, he compared the compensation given by the state government to families who have lost loved ones in communal clashes.

“Even among Hindus there is discrimination. While the government paid Rs. 25 lakh to the family of Harsha, who was killed in Shivamogga, the same magnanimity was not shown to the family of Dinesh, who was murdered in coastal areas,” he said.

Siddaramaiah has lashed out at multiple BJP leaders in recent times, including BJP MLA M.P. Renukacharya and Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

Calling for the sacking of M.P. Renukacharya, Siddaramaiah accused CM Bommai's political secretary of obtaining a false ST caste certificate for his daughter and said misuse of caste certificate was a grave offence. However, the allegations have not yet been proved by either investigations or the court.

He also slammed Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri after the Speaker said “our RSS" in the Legislative Assembly. Siddaramaiah opined that it was wrong on the part of Kageri to have said so. He even added that, once anyone occupies the chair of the Speaker, they should be impartial.

