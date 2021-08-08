Everyone can’t get the portfolios they want: Basavaraj Bommai on reports of dissatisfaction among ministers

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has talked to his party colleague Anand Singh who expressed dissatisfaction on not being given the portfolio he wanted and reiterated that all ministers can't be assigned the portfolios they want.

"Everyone can't get the portfolios they want. He (minister Anand Singh) is close to me so everything will be fine. I called him and spoke with him. I will handle it." Bommai told news agency ANI on Saturday.

Bommai’s statement comes as the new ministers of Karnataka's reshuffled cabinet were allocated portfolios. Singh, who has been allocated the ecology, environment and tourism department, said he was not happy with his department. "I didn't ask for this portfolio. Whatever request I made at the party forum has not been considered. I am planning to meet the Chief Minister. I will request him to reconsider my request," Singh said.

A total of 29 ministers were assigned their portfolios on Saturday. The chief minister has kept the finance and cabinet affairs portfolios, along with DPAR (personnel and administrative reforms), intelligence from home, Bengaluru development, and all other unallocated portfolios with him. The new cabinet has also made space for ministers belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and Scheduled Tribe (ST), along with the politically influential communities of Lingayats, Brahmins, Vokkaligas, and Reddys.