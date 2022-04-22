'Everyone should abide by law': Karnataka CM on loudspeaker row

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that instructions have been issued for resolving the loudspeaker row 'harmoniously'.

"Instructions have been issued for resolving the loudspeaker issue harmoniously through holding peace committee meetings at the Police Station level. The process is going on. Everyone should follow the law," Chief Minister said today.

Speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi, he said, "There is a High Court order on Azaan. A circular has already been issued in accordance with that. The rule also specifies the decibel level. The DG (Director General of police) has already issued the circular."

This comes in the wake of recent development in Maharashtra where few days back Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques across Maharashtra. "If loudspeakers were not removed, MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa and bhajans daily at 5 am," he warned. Following this, several extremist groups launched campaigns against mosques using loudspeakers for prayers in parts of Karnataka.

Further, the Karnataka Assembly Elections are slated to be held next year.

Stating that the BJP is united in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and there are no differences, the Chief Minister said, "the unity in the party is stronger than it was earlier. There are no differences in the party. We are more united than ever. Greater importance is being given to the development of the Karnataka region. We are confident of taking everyone along," Bommai said.