Ex-Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa seeks bail in land denotification case

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday sought bail in a land denotification case in which he is an accused. The BJP stalwart appeared at a special court in Bengaluru that is hearing the case. The decision on his bail plea has been postponed pending a response from the complaint, whose advocate, KV Dhananjay, told news agency PTI: "If there are causes for opposing bail, objections will be filed." The next hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

BS Yediyurappa was summoned after one Vasudeva Reddy filed a private complaint in 2013.

The special court had previously rejected a report filed by Lokayaukta police in this matter. That report cited a lack of evidence against the former chief minister.

According to the complaint, BS Yediyurappa illegally denotified 15 acres and 30 guntas of land in Bengaluru's Bellandur and Devarabeesanahalli areas in 2006 - when he was deputy CM.

This land is said to have been acquired for an IT park. This land was originally acquired by the Karnataka government under the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act.

In May the court had excused Yediyurappa from appearing on medical grounds; his advocate said he was suffering from bi-lateral pneumonitis, diabetes and hypertension.

The hearing had then been postponed to today.

RV Deshpande, the former industries minister, was the main accused in the original complaint but the Karnataka high court quashed the case against him in 2015. Yediyurappa is the only remaining accused and has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With PTI Inputs)