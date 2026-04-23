Bengaluru, Police have registered a case after a foetus was found in a women's toilet at Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's office in Devanahalli here.

Foetus found in toilet at Foxconn facility in Bengaluru, FIR registered

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In a statement issued on Thursday, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Private Limited said it is closely cooperating with the local authorities.

According to police, the foetus was found in building A41 of the Foxconn facility in Doddagollahalli village under the Vishwanathapura police station area on Tuesday night.

Based on a complaint filed by a company employee, police registered a case under sections 93 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

According to the complaint lodged by V S Krishnaraj, senior engineer in the company's security department, the matter initially appeared to be a routine housekeeping issue.

On April 21 at around 9.15 pm, a housekeeping staff member noticed a blockage in the women's toilet and informed a supervisor, who then alerted a technician. As the technician's shift had ended, it was decided to clear the blockage the next morning. The matter was also reported internally to the project manager and central security personnel, according to the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} On the morning of April 22, around 9 am, the blockage was inspected, the complaint stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the morning of April 22, around 9 am, the blockage was inspected, the complaint stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Upon inspection of the toilet, it was discovered that the blockage was actually a foetus. Immediately, the police were informed," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Upon inspection of the toilet, it was discovered that the blockage was actually a foetus. Immediately, the police were informed," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for abandoning the foetus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for abandoning the foetus. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In its brief statement, Foxconn said it "is aware of the situation and has been closely cooperating with local authorities in their investigation. The well-being of our employees is our foremost concern and we are providing additional support to all of our team members in Bengaluru." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its brief statement, Foxconn said it "is aware of the situation and has been closely cooperating with local authorities in their investigation. The well-being of our employees is our foremost concern and we are providing additional support to all of our team members in Bengaluru." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Due to the sensitive nature of the matter and to protect the privacy of those involved, we are unable to provide further comments," the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Due to the sensitive nature of the matter and to protect the privacy of those involved, we are unable to provide further comments," the company said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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