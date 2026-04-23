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Foetus found in toilet at Foxconn facility in Bengaluru, FIR registered

Foetus found in toilet at Foxconn facility in Bengaluru, FIR registered

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 11:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Police have registered a case after a foetus was found in a women's toilet at Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's office in Devanahalli here.

Foetus found in toilet at Foxconn facility in Bengaluru, FIR registered

In a statement issued on Thursday, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Private Limited said it is closely cooperating with the local authorities.

According to police, the foetus was found in building A41 of the Foxconn facility in Doddagollahalli village under the Vishwanathapura police station area on Tuesday night.

Based on a complaint filed by a company employee, police registered a case under sections 93 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

According to the complaint lodged by V S Krishnaraj, senior engineer in the company's security department, the matter initially appeared to be a routine housekeeping issue.

On April 21 at around 9.15 pm, a housekeeping staff member noticed a blockage in the women's toilet and informed a supervisor, who then alerted a technician. As the technician's shift had ended, it was decided to clear the blockage the next morning. The matter was also reported internally to the project manager and central security personnel, according to the complaint.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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