Though Bengaluru’s metro is trying to make commuting easy for its residents, the last mile connectivity still stands to be a major issue for the tech capital. The people of Bengaluru are coming up with their own ways to solve the problem and a group of youngsters were spotted with compact bicycles inside the metro train. Foldable bicycles spotted in Bengaluru's Namma Metro for last mile connectivity

An entrepreneur named Vikram Limsay took to social media platform X and shared the pictures from inside the recently launched Purple Line metro. He wrote, “Making full of #Nammametro #purpleline to Whitefield on our @BromptonBicycles.. super feeling.”

The foldable and compact bicycles help commuters to reach their destination post deboarding the metro, without depending on other means of transport. These bicycles can also help the commuters to move through severe traffic snarls by just folding them and walking when there is a jam.

Last week, the Karnataka transport department also launched 37 feeder buses, which will be available from the KR Puram metro station on the Purple Line that started its full operations recently. Top techies, CEOs and co-founders hopped into the feeder bus service on the inaugural day and called it a ‘lifeline’ for Bengaluru’s public transport.

Ever since the Purple Line was launched, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro saw a huge spike of footfalls. According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), on the first day of inauguration, the Namma Metro saw total footfalls of 6,80,894, out of which 61,179 were on Baiyappanahalli – Whitefield stretch on the purple line which recently opened.

Before the Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram line was opened, the average daily ridership between KR Puram – Whitefield was 28,000 and the footfalls saw more than 100 per cent spike after the new line inauguration. On the second day itself, the ridership clocked seven lakh mark per day.

