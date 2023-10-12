To enhance the last mile connectivity in Bengaluru, a total of 37 feeder buses were launched on Wednesday, which will be available from the KR Puram metro station on the Purple Line that started its full operations recently. Top techies, CEOs and co-founders hopped into the feeder bus service on the inaugural day and called it a ‘lifeline’ for Bengaluru’s public transport. Bengaluru Metro: 37 feeder buses to connect KR Puram station, Outer Ring Road

These feeder buses will operate from the KR Puram metro station towards the Outer Ring Road till Silk Board, which has many IT parks and often suffers from severe traffic snarls. The frequency of these feeder buses is set as per the morning and evening peak hours. During the peak hours, feeder buses will be available on the route every five minutes and during non-peak hours, the buses will be available every eight minutes.

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said that it is the government's mission to decongest Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road area. “In the next six months, many crucial and unprecedented changes are planned for BMTC. The government is also planning to purchase an additional 2,000 buses to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru. People who work in east Bengaluru are also requested to prefer using public transport for commuting to work,” he said during the inaugural event.

The Purple Line metro operations in Bengaluru -- which kick-started on Monday -- increased the footfalls for Namma Metro in the IT capital. The new metro stretches are expected to be lifelines for the IT employees who work at ITPL, Hoodi and Whitefield areas, home to many IT parks.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), on Monday, the Namma Metro saw total footfalls of 6,80,894, out of which 61,179 were on Baiyappanahalli – Whitefield stretch on the purple line which recently opened. Before the Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram line was opened, the average daily ridership between KR Puram – Whitefield was 28,000 and the footfalls saw more than 100 per cent spike after the new line inauguration.

