Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and actor Jr NTR in Bengaluru. Here is why

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desham Party chief Chandra Babu Naidu rushed to Bengaluru to visit actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna who suffered cardiac arrest on Friday. He met the family members of Taraka Ratna in Bengaluru and spoke to the doctors about the treatment.

A post in the official handle of TDP read, “TDP leader @ncbn visited Nandamuri Tarakaratna who is undergoing treatment at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bangalore. The TDP leader spoke to the doctors about the treatment being given to Tarakaratna. Later, Chandrababu Garu spoke to Tarakaratna's wife Alekhya, father Mohana Krishna and other family members and expressed courage.”

On Sunday, RRR actor Jr. NTR also rushed to Bengaluru from Hyderabad to visit his cousin Taraka Ratna and Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar received the actor at the airport. Taraka Ratna collapsed on Friday while he was participating in ‘Yuva Galam’ in Andhra Pradesh’s Kuppam, the padayatra by Nara Lokesh, son of ex-AP CM Chandra Babu Naidu.

In a health bulletin on Saturday, Narayana Hrudayala announced that the condition of Taraka Ratna remains to be critical. It read, “He was found to have an Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction with Balloon Angioplasty, on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (ABP) and Vasoactive support. On arriving at NH higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols,” read the health bulletin released by the hospital.

