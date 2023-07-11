Ex-employee returns to Bengaluru firm’s office, kills CEO and MD with machete

BENGALURU: A former employee barged into the office of a technology firm in Bengaluru and killed the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director with a machete on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police identified the two victims as Vinu Kumar, the CEO of Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd, and Phanindra Subramanya, the firm’s MD.

Police identified the suspect as Felix. A police officer familiar with the matter said Felix quit the firm some time back and started his own company. The circumstances around his separation from the company are not clear.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East Bengaluru, Lakshmi Prasad, said Felix was on the run, and efforts are being made to arrest him at the earliest.

Police said the incident took place at around 4pm when the accused, Felix, barged into his former office at Pampa Extension of Amruthahalli and attacked the two top executives with a machete.

Phanindra and Kumar, who were seriously injured in the attack, died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The Amruthahalli police reached the spot and requisitioned the dog squad and forensic teams. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Manipal Hospital.

