Gang beats up hotel staff for denying service at closing hour; five arrested

Five men have been arrested in Bengaluru for assaulting the staff of a restaurant in the Electronic City area after they were refused service. Footage of the incident showed several men coming to blows with the restaurant staff who were in uniforms.

The men reportedly arrived at the hotel at around 11:20 pm and demanded food. The hotel employees however refused to take their orders as their last order is taken at 11 pm every night. The gang got enraged after being refused service and a huge fight ensued over the matter. The men were seen beating up the hotel employees mercilessly. The incident happened at the Village Restaurant on Neeladri road, reports said.

A video of the incident - recorded by an on-looker - is going viral on the internet, and has over 25,000 views.

“Feeling bad for the already underpaid and overworked staff. These thugs are well aware that the staff are harmless, easy target,” an internet user wrote.

The identities of the men could not be ascertained immediately, however, it is being reported that the miscreants were drunk at the time of the incident.

India Today quoted the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for South East Bengaluru as saying that stern action will be taken against the drunken miscreants and an FIR has also been registered in the matter. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

