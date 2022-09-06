Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Gauri Lankesh murder trial adjourned by court till Sept 14

Gauri Lankesh murder trial adjourned by court till Sept 14

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 10:17 AM IST

The case came up before an in-charge judge of the special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, (KCOCA) cases which is hearing the trial.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on September 5, 2017 by two motorcycle-borne assailants near her house, triggering outrage.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A special court here on Monday adjourned to September 14 the trial in the activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case. The trial was to resume today, exactly five years after her assassination.

The case came up before an in-charge judge of the special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, (KCOCA) cases which is hearing the trial.

The KCOCA judge, who is on leave will return to duty on September 12, and will fix the dates of the trial on September 14. The trail is being conducted for a week every month since July this year.

Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence on September 5, 2017.

The prosecution has in its charge claimed that Gauri Lankesh's murder has connections with the assassination of Kannada writer MM Kalburgi and the murders of Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar in Maharashtra.

There are 18 accused in the case facing charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the KCOCA and the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauri lankesh murder gauri lankesh gauri lankesh murder case bengaluru crime karnataka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP