Good Governance Day: 10k youths given appointment letters in Karnataka

Appointment letters were handed over to 10,000 youths in the state on Sunday during the celebration of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday as 'good governance day'.

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai symbolically handed over appointments to 8 recruits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this initiative of the State Skill Development Department, job aspirants have been provided employment with a monthly salary ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹45,000.

The recruits include BSc, BCom, Nursing, Diploma, and Polytechnic passers.

Skill Development Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan was also present at the event which was held at Kantheerava indoor stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, BasavarajSt Bommai said that no other state in the country except Karnataka has an employment policy. Besides, the state also has an R&D policy to promote research and generate employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister called on R&D centres of the state in the electric vehicle (EV) sector to come forward to set up manufacturing units also in the state.

"Out state has more R & D centres in the EV sector and also more customers. But the manufacturers are others, which should not have been the case. So, R & D centres engaged here in the EV sector should also ensure to mandatorily set up their manufacturing units here", he opined.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through the 'Sthree Samarthya' programme 5 lakh rural women would be facilitated to get self-employed. Similarly, through the 'Swami Vivekananda' programme 5 lakh young men from rural parts would be facilitated to get self-employed, he explained.

"Multinational companies have come forward to invest ₹8 lakh crores in the state. To make use of the opportunities to be created by these skill sets is required. By realising this, the government has given priority to impart skills to job aspirants," Bommai remarked.

Appreciating the concern of minister Narayan in empowering the youth, Chief Minister said that he has integrated different departments to ensure facilitating skill training to job aspirants.

Minister Narayan said that the B.Vocational graduation course would be introduced in Bangalore University limits soon and MoU had been inked between GTTC and the university to achieve this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the event employee grievance redressal platform of the higher education department "Shikshana Spandana' was launched.

Prizes were presented to top-performing institutions under different categories and winners of different competitions.

S.Selva Kumar, Principal Secretary, Skill Development, Ashwin Gowda, MD, Skill Development Corporation, DCTE Commissioner P.Pradeep, Livelihood Mission Director Raghapriya, Personnel and Training Department Commissioner Jyoti, SHEC Vice-Chairperson Professor B.Thimme Gowda, GTTC MD Raghavendra and State Science & Technology Society MD Basavaraju were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON