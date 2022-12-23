Govt orders Covid test for flu-like symptoms

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday, said Covid-19 test will be mandatory for people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in the state.

Speaking to the media after holding a meeting on Covid-19 management along with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, health commissioner Randeep D and members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Sudhakar said, “In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases in several countries including China, a high-level meeting was chaired to discuss the prevention and mitigation of infection in the state.”

“At least 2,000-3,000 people are already being tested for Covid-19 every day. Additionally, it has been decided that mandatory tests will be conducted for those with ILI and SARI in the state,” Sudhakar said.

The health minister said an advisory will be issued “making masks mandatory in indoor areas, closed spaces and in areas with air-conditioning”.

The guidelines given by the Union government will be followed for random testing and screening passengers arriving at international airports, the minister said adding that some people are already being tested at the airport.

Sudhakar further said that oxygen plants have been installed at many hospitals in the state. “We will see to it that they are functioning properly. We have decided to reserve some beds in district hospitals for Covid. Private hospitals will also be instructed to reserve beds.”

He said that a meeting is being held at the central government level and new guidelines for the state will be released based on those guidelines.

Reiterating the importance of precautionary measures and booster doses, Sudhakar said, “As the number of Covid cases decreased, people have become complacent in getting the third dose of the vaccine. Due to this only 20% progress has been made in third dose vaccination. We will organise special vaccination camps across the state to achieve 100% coverage even in the third dose.”

Cautioning people to not believe in hearsay on the side-effects of taking third dose, Sudhakar said, “No one should listen to such apprehensions. There is no scientific evidence that the vaccine poses any risk.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday made an appeal in the assembly urging citizens to cooperate if restrictions are imposed to prevent Karnataka from suffering through another Covid-19 wave.

Responding to concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah who pointed out that Covid-19 cases had risen in China, Bommai said that the state government needs to focus on prevention, along with restrictions on public gatherings and booster doses.

“I urge the citizens to cooperate with the government. If they cooperate, we can save lives,” Bommai added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah demanded flights from China to be banned. “The state should talk to the Union government about this. We don’t want another wave,” he said.