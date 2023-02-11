HAL to display 'Aatmanirbhar' formation flight of 15 helicopters in Bengaluru.

The Aero India show-2023 which is scheduled between February 13 and 17 at Bengaluru will showcase a unique ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation flight of 15 helicoptersand also a scale model of Next Gen Supersonic Trainer by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Another LCA twin seater variant, Hawk-i and HTT-40 aircraft will also be featured in the five-day aero show.

A post in the official Twitter handle of HAL read, “Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to display at Aero India 2023 a unique 'Aatmanirbhar' formation flight of 15 helicopters and a scale model of Next Gen Supersonic Trainer (Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer-42) apart from LCA twin-seater variant, Hawk-i and HTT-40 aircraft.” The Aero India show is the country's most prominent defense exhibition which is aimed at enriching the experience of indigenous defense technologies and systems.

According to news agency ANI, Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the domestic aviation industry. Apart from this,aerial drones, a mini communications satellite, a supersonic, long-range air-ground assault rocket, and an electronic warfare system designed to detect and disrupt ground and airborne threats will also be displayed at the exhibition.

On February 6, PM Narendra Modi dedicated HAL's new helicopter factory to the nation at Tumakuru. The PM also hailed HAL's efforts in strengthening 'Aatmanirbhar' in the defense sector by building India's largest helicopter factory.

