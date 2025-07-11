‘Haryanvi mein baat kar’: Man pretends to intimidate Marathi worker, then shares powerful message

As Maharashtra grapples with rising tensions over language identity, a video from Haryana has gone viral for offering a powerful message of unity and acceptance. The clip, showing a heartwarming exchange between a Haryanvi man and a Marathi-speaking worker, is being praised widely online for promoting inclusivity and offering a striking contrast to the recent incidents of language row in Mumbai. A Haryana man asked a Marathi worker to speak in whichever language he wants amid the Hindi vs Marathi row.

Also Read - 'He couldn’t hold back tears': Jaipur man breaks down after losing phone in rainwater

Take a look at the video

The video, shared by Instagram user @notthatmanusharma, begins with a seemingly confrontational tone. The content creator approaches a group of workers on what appears to be a farm in Haryana and asks, “Who is from Maharashtra? Call him.” A worker steps forward and says he is from Nashik, Maharashtra.

The Haryanvi man then demands, “Speak in Haryanvi.” When the Marathi man responds that he does not know the language, the mood turns momentarily tense. But then, in an unexpected turn, the Haryanvi man smiles, embraces the worker, and says, "If you don’t work here, who will? This is your country—do whatever you like. This is India, Bharat.”

The brief yet impactful interaction has struck a chord with viewers across India. Many praised the video’s message of unity in diversity. “Seen this multiple times since yesterday. Within seconds, fear turned into freedom,” wrote one user.

Also Read - Gurgaon luxury turns into flooding nightmare: Posh apartments reel under waterlogging, power outage

Another commented, “Haryana ki izzat aur badha di bhai sahab,” applauding the Haryanvi man’s gesture.

The video comes amid growing concern in Maharashtra over the use of force and intimidation in the name of linguistic pride. A separate video that went viral last week showed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers assaulting a shopkeeper and allegedly attempting to vandalize a businessman’s office in Mumbai for not speaking Marathi.

In the clip, MNS activists are heard threatening the shopkeeper. “If you don’t speak in Marathi, we will beat you up, burn your shop, and drive you away. You don’t belong here if you can’t learn the language.”