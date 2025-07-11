'He couldn’t hold back tears': Jaipur man breaks down after losing phone in rainwater

A heartbreaking video from Jaipur has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows a young man crying after his mobile phone slipped into rainwater during heavy rains. A young man in Jaipur was heartbroken after his phone slipped into rainwater caused by poor drainage. (@ursvenkatraman/Instagram)

The video, posted by @ursvenkatraman on X, has left users emotional.

Heavy rainfall had caused waterlogging in many parts of the Rajasthan capital. Poor drainage systems worsened the situation, with rainwater collected on the roads. In the video, the young man can be seen looking helpless and wiping away tears as he tries to find his phone, which had reportedly slipped into the rainwater.

Check out the viral video here:

The viral video has stirred up several reactions on social media.

Many people are talking about the poor drainage system in the city and how it led to waterlogging during the heavy rain. At the same time, others are showing support for the young man seen in the video.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Many X users showed support for the young man, saying they understood how hard it can be to lose something you’ve worked for. Some said they had saved up for months to buy their own phones and would have reacted the same way.

One of the users, @RoyKunal1989, commented, “All of us can feel what he's going through. The failed infrastructure right from basic municipality or panchayat level, and the shameless excuses of everyone involved, make living here extremely difficult.”

A second user, @vnotholdingback, commented, “I am sure it was not just a phone for him.”

Another user, @TuhinGuha24, commented, “I had a similar experience when my phone was stolen back in 2019. I know his pain.”

Some users also pointed out that instead of filming, people should have helped the young man look for his phone.