Gurgaon luxury turns into flooding nightmare: Posh apartments reel under waterlogging, power outage

A woman’s video of a waterlogged apartment complex in Gurgaon, with ₹75,000 rent, after heavy rainfall has sparked a discussion on social media about the city's poor infrastructure and drainage system. Screengrab from a video that shows a waterlogged posh apartment complex in Gurgaon. (Instagram/@ashwi.hue)

The woman claimed that the video shows DLF Phase 5. “Supposedly Gurgaon’s most posh residential area. Right across the road from the Camellias and Magnolias, we live in DLF Exclusive Floors,” Ashwinova Ghoshal wrote. HT.com cannot independently verify the claim.

“Reality: Water logging, water seeping into homes, and power cut for 5 hours because of water seepage in the transformer room. What are we paying for? Prestige on paper but panic in real life? Where are the basics- Drainage, electricity? This isn’t just poor planning. It’s negligence. Is this how Gurgaon will become the next global city?” she continued.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Worst city to live in - No safety, no infra and absolutely rowdy crowd.” Another added, “It’s so cool, it’s like a river front facing apartment for a little while.”

A third posted, “Leaving Delhi-NCR forever 10 years back was the best decision of my life.” A fourth wrote, “This is so pathetic.”

In a separate video, a woman in Gurgaon showed how her house was flooded after four hours of continuous rainfall. She claimed that she saw her car submerged when she came home from work. However, nothing could have prepared her for what happened to her home.

She entered to find her furniture submerged in water, with different items floating around.