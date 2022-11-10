Heading to Bengaluru airport on Friday? Avoid these roads as PM Modi lands in town

If you plan to fly from the Bengaluru airport on Friday, and are worried about how to get there on time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying a visit to the state, these are the roads you need to avoid to stay away from his convoy and catch your flight.

The Bengaluru traffic police department has put out a press release listing out the streets where vehicular movement will be prohibited on Friday from 8am to 2pm.

"In view of the arrival of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Government of India in Bangalore on 11.11.2022, for the smooth movement of the public, the movement of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and his security, the following routes will be blocked from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM," BR Ravikanthe Gowda, the joint commissioner of police for traffic, wrote on Twitter.

“The public has been requested to cooperate with the traffic police by not using the following roads,” he added.

Here are the streets to avoid:

1. CTO Junction

2. Police Thimmaiah Junction (GPO circle)

3. Raj Bhavan Road

4. Basaveshwara Circle

5. Palace Road

6. Race Course Road

7. Sanket Road

8. Queens Road

9. Bellary Road

10. Airport Elevated Expressway

11. Seshadri Road - from Maharani bridge to the entrance of the railway station

12. K G Road - from Shantala junction to Mysuru bank circle

13. Vatal Nagaraj Road - from Kode Underpass to P. F.

14. Roads near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA)

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to ensure that no operations are affected at the airport during the prime minister's visit. Modi will inaugurate the second terminal at the airport and unveil a 108-foot tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who is considered the founder of Bengaluru.

At a preparatory meeting, Bommai said these events should not affect passenger commute to and from the airport and police must ensure that there is no disruption to traffic, PTI reported.