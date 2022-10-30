Here's an estimate on footfall at Bengaluru airport terminal 2 when ops begin

The operation at Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 is set to begin by December, as per a report by The Times of India. The latest terminal 2 will start with exclusive domestic operations and is expected to serve around 25 million people every year. According to the report, international operations will also begin at terminal 2 in the year 2023.

“Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will have a second terminal that is expected to see a footfall of around 25 million every year. We are preparing to open it for passengers by the end of December. By next year, terminal 2 will also see international passengers boarding and arriving. The second phase construction of terminal 2 is in progress,” an official from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) was quoted as saying. The report also highlighted that the latest terminal will have 22 entry and exit gates and nine baggage claim belts in it.

Karnataka minister Sudhakar earlier said that the new terminal is built based on a theme that showcases the ethos of Bengaluru as the garden city of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the second terminal on November 11. K Sudhakar took to social media and wrote, “Do have a look at the beautiful Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport set to be inaugurated by PM Sri @narendramodi on 11th November. Billed as the garden terminal, Terminal-2 has been designed and developed to showcase the ethos of Namma Bengaluru as a garden city.”

Along with terminal 2, PM Modi will also inaugurate 108-foot Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru airport which is named as the ‘statue of prosperity".

