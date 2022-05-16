Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Here's why you may not get liquor in Bengaluru between May 17 and 19
bengaluru news

Here's why you may not get liquor in Bengaluru between May 17 and 19

According to a report, bar and wineshop owners have decided not to buy liquor from KSBCL in Bengaluru and the countryside tomorrow.
Representational Image(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 16, 2022 05:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

If you are tippler in Bengaluru, you might have a little trouble wetting your beak in the upcoming days as angry liquor store refused to purchase liquor from the new e-indent liquor purchasing system put in place by the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd (KSBCL). 

According to a report in TV9, bar and wineshop owners have decided not to buy liquor from KSBCL in Bengaluru and other areas tomorrow. This might lead paucity of spirits from May 17 to May 19.

Earlier, wine merchants had expressed their ire at the new software put in place by the KSBCL. Karunakar Hegde, from the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association in Karnataka told The Hindu that earlier wine merchants would place indents at the depots in respective taluks and districts. 

However, since April 1, the KSBCL has put in place a new system that allows the procurement online. 

However, according to the purchasers, the software is full of glitches and several wine merchants hadn’t been able to raise indents. Meanwhile, excise officials said they were “initial implementation issues”. 

Also, the new system allowed users only to place orders between 9PM and 9AM which they called “unscientific”.  

Meanwhile, the federation allege that the KSBCL put the new system in place without testing it properly which has caused huge monetary losses for the wine merchants.  

According to reports in local media, liquor owners had threatened to shut down shops for one day after May 19 if demands weren’t met. 

 

Topics
bengaluru
