After seeing light showers in parts of the city during the weekend, Bengaluru is likely to face a dry spell for at least another week, according to a report in Deccan Herald. There is no sight of rain for the next week, and temperatures are likely to go up. High temperatures in Bengaluru likely to continue for another week: Report(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

According to the Indian Meteorological Département (IMD), the temperatures will likely increase by two or three degrees in the upcoming week. On April 6, Bengaluru recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, which is reportedly the highest April temperature in eight years.

Parts of Bengaluru saw light showers on Friday and Saturday after almost five months. However, a few parts of the tech capital are yet to see any rain and unprecedented temperatures are being recorded. The rainfall did not even cross 1 mm, said the report further.

The people of Bengaluru eagerly wait for a long relief from the unusual Bengaluru temperature. Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department already issued a public health advisory earlier for vulnerable sections of people. The government asked people to be extra cautious as the temperatures will remain the same for the next few days.

The department has also asked people to stay hydrated and consume liquids to escape dehydration. Vulnerable people like infants, pregnant women, people with mental and physical issues and older people are asked to be extra cautious in such unusual temperatures. It is also advised that their heads be kept covered from direct sunlight and that oral rehydration solutions (ORS) be used.