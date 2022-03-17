Hijab petitioners are terrorists, trained by a terror outfit: BJP leader

Yashpal Suvarna, a senior BJP leader and vice-chairman of the Udupi Government Pre-University College Development Committee has labelled the young Muslim girls who had approached the Karnataka High Court's intervention to wear of hijab on college grounds as "anti-national" and “members of a terrorist organization."

“The girls have once again demonstrated that they are not students but members of a terrorist organization. A terrorist organization from Hyderabad came here & trained them on what statements should be given in the media. They are disregarding the learned judges by making a statement in opposition to the High Court verdict. ” said Suvarna, the national general secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha. He also told the that their statement amounted to contempt of court.

"What should we expect from them for the country when these girl students call the judgments of learned judges politically motivated and against the law?" Suvarna asked, "They've only demonstrated that they're anti-national."

"We are confident that the Supreme Court will issue a decision that is beneficial to the entire country," the BJP leader said.

"We are unequivocal in our belief that no religion is more important than the judiciary and the constitution. Several people had petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the monitoring committee's decision. People claim that the decisions of the committee were illegal and politically motivated. However, the same people sought legal recourse through the court system but have now demonstrated disrespect for the judicial system," he stated.

Suvarna observed that when people tried to persuade Siddaramaiah to wear saffron, he threw the cloth away, but in the Uroos, he does not hesitate to wear the cap that symbolises allegiance to Islam. He reiterated his previous statement that only those who respect the law will be allowed to study at the girls PU college here, and that everyone else is ineligible to be citizens of this country. He also stated that the next goal would be to create a Hindu nation and a uniform civil code.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday had ruled that wearing a hijab is not an essential practice in Islam. Upholding the state government ban, the court on Tuesday said that "the prescription of school uniforms is a reasonable restriction". The state government, the court said, "has the power to issue a government order". Karnataka had witnessed huge protests amid the row in the last few months.

(With Agency inputs)

