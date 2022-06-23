Hijab row: Two Muslim girl students get NOC, one takes TC

Two Muslim girl students, who protested against the prohibition of hijab at the university college in the city, have taken no-objection certificates (NOC) from the college to join other colleges, while one was issued a transfer certificate (TC).

Of the three girl students, two had held a press meet and questioned the decision of the university to strictly implement the uniform rule inside the campus. Another girl, who joined the press conference, has written a letter of apology to the college authorities and is attending online classes, college principal Anasuya Rai said.

A M.Sc (chemistry) Muslim student hailing from Kerala has also taken a transfer certificate citing ill health, Rai said. The NOC will enable the students to join other undergraduate colleges. They will be issued a TC when any other college approves their admission.

Mangalore University vice-chancellor P S Yadapadithaya had announced that the university will make special arrangements for Muslim girl students if they are not willing to adhere to uniform rules and want to join other colleges which do not have the restriction.

In March last, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying the hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith. Earlier in February, the Karnataka government had banned wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges, which was challenged in the high court.