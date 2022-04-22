Hindu temple-like structure found under mosque in Mangaluru

A Hindu temple-like architectural design has been discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. The structure was uncovered in the Malali Market Mosque premises under the Ganjimath gram panchayat limits, reports said.

The discovery came to the fore at around mid-day on Thursday, April 21, during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities, with a part of the mosque already demolished. The matter has aroused suspicion by hindutva groups that a temple existed in the spot.

This went viral within no time, with scores of people including Hindu organizations rushing to the spot and urging authorities to verify documents. However, police reportedly denied entry to all public since the afternoon to prevent any untoward incidents, reports said.

With people suggesting that there is a possibility that a Hindu temple existed at the site, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders have come forward and appealed to the district administration to stop the work till the documents were verified.

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate has ordered to maintain the status quo of the structure till further orders. The authorities are also looking into the land records and appealed people to maintain peace during document verification.

Rajendra KV, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada told ANI, “I have received information from field officials and police department about the issue. The District administration is looking into the old land records and entries regarding the ownership details. We will take reports both from the endowment department and the Waqf Board.”

“We will check the validity of the claims and take the appropriate decision very soon. Till then, I have instructed to maintain status quo and requested people not to jump into conclusions. I am requesting people to maintain law and order and peace,” added the official.

(With ANI Inputs)