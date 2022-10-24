Hit by state-run bus 2 weeks ago, Bengaluru student succumbs to injuries: Report

A Bangalore University student - who was hit by a state-run bus earlier this month at the university campus - succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, reported The New Indian Express. The 21-year-old student - Shilpashree - was pursuing post graduation at Jnanabharathi Campus of the varsity, located at the Mysore Road of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by the new agency PTI, Shilpashree was trying to board a bus inside the campus on October 10 when the driver failed to notice her. As she met with a serious accident, she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver was reported to have fled the spot after the accident. However, he was detained later and booked by the Jnanabharathi Police on charges of negligence.

Protests soon erupted inside the campus and continued till October 11 evening with hundreds of students having gathered. The students also closed all the gates of the university campus and demanded prohibition on the movement of public vehicles on the campus. Multiple instances of road accidents inside the campus were reported in recent times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the students were pacified after Karnataka ministers V Somanna and ST Somashekar met them and assured that the demands will be considered. The primary demand of the students was to ban the movement of public vehicles inside the campus as it led to multiple accidents involving students. The protest was called off by the students on October 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON