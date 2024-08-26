How Bengaluru celebrated Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Festive attire, ISKCON visits & more | Photos

Bengaluru came alive with the spirit of Krishna Janmashtami this year, as residents transformed their homes with decorations, engaged in pujas, observed fasts, and visited temples. The renowned ISKCON temple in Bengaluru, a global hub for Krishna worship, was splendidly adorned with intricate jewellery and flowers for its deities. The festival, marking Lord Krishna's birth, saw widespread participation and greetings from notable figures in Bengaluru.

Devotees flocked to the temple on Monday to offer their prayers and partake in the festivities. Several Bengaluru residents dressed their children up in Krishna and Radha costumes, enjoyed elaborate meals and shared sweets, while schools and institutions organized special events for children.

A child in Bengaluru dressed up in a Lord Krishna costume.(Priyanka Agarwal)

Residents also adorned their homes in elaborate rangolis and festive decor.(Jayalaxmi Shri Nandu Ram)

Notably, several political figures also extended their greetings for the festival, with chief minister Siddaramaiah taking to social media platform X and saying, “Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to all people of the state. I pray to God to give them all happiness, peace and prosperity.”

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy was seen visiting the ISKCON temple in Bengaluru's Vasantpur along with his family.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje also visited the ISKCON temple in Bengaluru, and posted, “On the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, I had the privilege of visiting the ISKCON temple in Bengaluru. Feeling truly blessed by the divine darshan of Sri Radhakrishna. May their blessings guide us always.”

Celebrations were also organised on Devasandra main road at the Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple, for which the Bengaluru traffic police issued a traffic advisory the day before.

Janmashtami, also known by various names such as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnasthami, and other names across India, is observed on the eighth day - Ashtami - of the dark fortnight - Krishna Paksha - in Bhadrapada Masa according to the Hindu calendar. This usually overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar. This cherished festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and this year's Janmashtami celebrations will mark Lord Krishna's 5251st birth anniversary.