Bengaluru traffic advisory for Krishna Janmashtami 2024; Check restrictions, alternate routes

The Bengaluru traffic police department has issued a fresh advisory ahead of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Monday. The department issued a circular dated Saturday and listed key roads where vehicles will be prohibited, as well as alternate routes that commuters can take instead. Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru. (Mahadevapura Task Force/Representative image)

The advisory aims to ease Bengaluru's already infamous traffic congestions and ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city in the midst of Janmashtami celebrations.

The guidelines issued will be in effect from Monday (August 26) 08.00 am to Tuesday (August 27) 6.00 am, the advisory, signed by IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Traffic in the East Division of Bengaluru city, stated.

“In view of Krishna Janmashtami Festival on Devasandra main road Sri Venugopala swamy Temple, under K R Pura Traffic Police Station limits, following traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” the advisory read.

All vehicular movement will be restricted on Devasandra main road, it said. The traffic department also listed alternative route arrangements, which are as follows:

– Vehicles traveling towards Devasandra and K R Pura Market from Kodigehalli and Hoodi Main Road should take a right turn near Lulu's Bakery at Jai Bhuvaneshwari Junction and proceed towards K R Pura Market via the Ayyappanagar Main Road - Basavanapura Main Road - Bhattarahalli Junction.

– Vehicles traveling towards Kodigehalli and Hoodi Main Road from K R Pura Market side should take a right turn near GRT and take Basavanapura Main Road (Krishna Talkies Road) and pass through the Bhattarahalli Junction.

“The public are requested to cooperate,” it further stated.

This year's Janmashtami celebrations will mark Lord Krishna's 5251st birth anniversary.