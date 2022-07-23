How three Bengaluru cops rescued a person amid gas leak at home

Not just law and order, But the Bengaluru Police are answering their call of duty in every situation when a person's safety is in danger.

The Namma 112 cops recently helped a person during a gas leak episode in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area. The person has sent his accolades to the cops and explained how the rescue operation was carried out.

The person whose identity was not revealed wrote a letter of gratitude, which was shared on Twitter. Giving details of the incident, the person wrote: “There was a gas leak at my house and tried reaching out to the gas agency nearby. I couldn’t reach any of them so I decided to call Indian Oil customer care service but it went in vain. The agent was rude to me and I figured out that they are not going to help me at all. (Sic)”

When nobody responded in an emergency situation, the person decided to dial up police helpline number - 112. “In that state of confusion, I could only dial 112 and three police personnel came to my rescue immediately. Ms. Veena, Ms. Sujata and Mr. Nagendra reached my home in pink Hoysala vehicle 265 and immediately ensured a person from HP to sort out the issue before it goes out of the hand," the post read.

The Namma 112 shared the warm letter on social media and wrote: “These encouraging and kind words made our day. Come rain or shine, @BlrCityPolice is always at your service!(Sic)”

The person who was helped by the police even thanked them for their kind-hearted response in a situation that could be fatal.

