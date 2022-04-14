Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / How to apply for post of Junior Research Fellow at NITK Surathkal
bengaluru news

How to apply for post of Junior Research Fellow at NITK Surathkal

Eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed form to E-mail ID, jakarthik@nitk.edu.in with all necessary documents before 22nd April.
NITK 
Published on Apr 14, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

 

The National Institute of Technology in Karnataka has invited applications from interested candidates. Candidates have to send in their CVs before April 22. Candidates must have completed B.Tech, BE, M.Tech or ME, Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognised boards. 

 

The candidate should know modelling, designing and control of power electronic converters. The candidate ought to be proficient in developing and working on converter hardware and laboratory prototypes.

 

Age relaxation will apply as per Karnataka norms of NIT. The selection process will include a written examination and interview. 

Eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed form to E-mail ID, jakarthik@nitk.edu.in with all necessary documents before 22nd April.

 

 

Full information: Name of Organisation: National Institute of Technology Karnataka

Location: Suratkal, Karnataka

Name of Post: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Wages: 31,000 per month

Education Qualification: BE, B.Tech, ME or M.Tech

Experience: 2 years

Age Limit: 28 

Website: https://www.nitk.ac.in/

Email: jakarthik@nitk.edu.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP