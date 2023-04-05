‘I will only…’: Kichcha Sudeep breaks his silence on contesting in K'taka polls

Actor Kichcha Sudeep refuted the speculations about contesting in Karnataka assembly elections and confirmed that he will only support the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the polls. He also said that he will soon hold a press conference with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Kichcha Sudeep said, “The speculations about me being a BJP candidate in assembly polls are false. I will not be contesting in the elections as I am not all interested in electoral politics but my support for the party will be there. The reason why I have taken this decision will be revealed in a press meet with CM Basavaraj Bommai.”

The actor also responded on a threat letter that he received and told that he knows who sent it. “I know who sent me that threat letter and they are someone from the film industry. I will respond to them in my style, when the right time comes as I am not scared of anything. My decision of supporting BJP is only to stand by a few people who stood with me in tough times,” he said. Kichcha Sudeep received a letter from anonymous, saying his private video will soon be leaked.

Meanwhile, key BJP leader and cabinet minister Sri Ramulu welcomed Kichcha Sudeep’s support to the party. He said, “Kichcha Sudeep is a very popular leader and also a popular star. He is a big artist in the country. His support to BJP will be a great benefit in upcoming elections.” The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.