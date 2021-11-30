Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / IIMC alumni Meet Connections 2021 closing held in Bengaluru
bengaluru news

IIMC alumni Meet Connections 2021 closing held in Bengaluru

Sanjay Dwivedi, the event's chief guest, and the director-general of the IIMC apprised the alumni of the new initiatives taken by the institute, which is under the aegis of the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.
Connections is a series of annual alumni meet, organised across India and abroad every single year.(Sourced. )
Published on Nov 30, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Karnataka chapter of the alumni association of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) hosted the valedictory session of Connections 2021 at a hotel in Bengaluru on November 27.

Connections is a series of annual alumni meet, organised across India and abroad every single year.

Sanjay Dwivedi, the event's chief guest, and the director-general of the IIMC apprised the alumni of the new initiatives taken by the institute, which is under the aegis of the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka chapter president and senior officer IAS Rajender Kataria presided over the meeting which was attended by IIMCAA president Kalyan Ranjan, IIMCAA awards coordinator Simrat Gulati, IIMCAA medical fund chairperson Nitin Pradhan, general secretary Sadhna Arya, author Milan Vohra, Puja Upadhyay, veteran marketing guru Acchutan Kutty and Madhava Reddy among others.

Karnataka general secretary Hemant AR conducted the meet on November 27 while organisation secretary Chaithanya Krishnaraju gave the vote of thanks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iimc
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP