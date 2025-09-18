IndiGo flight from Vadodara to Bengaluru makes emergency landing due to technical fault: Report

In an unexpected development, a routine IndiGo flight from Vadodara to Bengaluru was forced to make an emergency landing on September 17, Wednesday, after encountering a technical malfunction mid-air. The Airbus A320, carrying 177 passengers, landed safely with at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, with no injuries reported.(PTI/File)

Flight 6E 808, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, took off from Vadodara at 4:08 pm carrying 177 passengers and six crew members. It landed safely at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 6:17 pm following the emergency declaration, said a report by Moneycontrol.

According to insider sources of the publication, the issue stemmed from a fault in the aircraft's control avionics, a crucial system that aids in managing flight controls and navigation. Due to this glitch, the pilots requested a priority landing and managed to safely bring the aircraft down using backup systems, averting a major mishap.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and all passengers disembarked without incident, the report stated.

As of now, neither IndiGo nor Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which manages operations at KIA, have released any official statements regarding the incident, said the report.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.