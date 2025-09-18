Bengaluru yoga trainer arrested for sexually harassing minor student during competitions

Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested Niranjana Murthy, a yoga trainer running a centre in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in connection with a sexual harassment case involving a 17-year-old girl. On August 22, the accused allegedly attempted similar physical contact under the pretext of arranging a state-level placement.(AFP/Representational Image)

Murthy, who also serves as the secretary of the Karnataka Yogasana Sports Association (KYSA), allegedly targeted the girl during her participation in yoga classes and competitions.

According to the police, the complainant has known Murthy since 2019 and began participating in yoga competitions in 2021. In 2023, she travelled to Thailand with Murthy for a competition. It was during this trip, when the girl was 17, that the alleged sexual harassment first occurred. “After this incident, the complainant stopped participating in yoga competitions,” authorities said according to news agency PTI.

In 2024, the girl rejoined a yoga institute run by Niranjana Murthy, known as Sunshine Institute, to resume her training and competitions. From that year onward, Murthy allegedly continued to sexually harass her. In August 2025, at the Sunshine Institute, he reportedly lured the girl with promises of winning a medal at a national-level yoga competition and securing a placement, during which he allegedly made physical contact.

On August 22, Murthy allegedly attempted similar physical contact under the pretext of arranging a state-level placement, the report further added.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Murthy went into hiding after the registration of the case. Police carried out a sustained search operation and eventually arrested him. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With agency inputs)

