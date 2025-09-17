Man caught secretly filming women near Hebbal mall, handed over to police: Report

In a disturbing incident that unfolded near a popular mall in Hebbal, Bengaluru, a man was apprehended on Monday for allegedly recording videos of women without their consent using his mobile phone. The alertness and courage of the victims, along with the swift response of bystanders, played a crucial role in ensuring that the accused did not escape. A man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly filming women without consent near a mall. Victims alerted bystanders who helped apprehend him.

According to police sources, the man was acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the mall, attempting to secretly film women and girls. When a group of women noticed his behaviour and confronted him, the situation quickly escalated, stated a report by The Hindu. The accused reportedly became aggressive, manhandled the women, and made a desperate attempt to flee the scene.

However, the women refused to back down and immediately raised an alarm. Their calls for help were answered by other mall visitors, staff, and several passers-by outside. A group of autorickshaw drivers joined in the chase, helping to corner the man a short distance from the mall entrance.

He was then restrained and taken into custody by the Kodigehalli police, who were also handed his mobile phone, now a key piece of evidence in the investigation, said the report.

The women who caught the accused alleged that he had been filming multiple women and girls visiting the mall that day, and possibly on earlier occasions as well. They have demanded strict legal action and a thorough examination of his phone to identify any additional victims or similar videos.

Police have registered a case and are currently analysing the content on the device. Investigations are ongoing to determine if the accused has a history of such behaviour or if he was acting alone.