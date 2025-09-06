Private airline pilot arrested for filming women with hidden camera, cops find 74 videos with him

A 31-year-old pilot, working with a private Indian airline, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday for allegedly recording objectionable videos of women in markets and other public spaces without their consent or knowledge. Police on Friday said the accused is a “repeat offender” as they recovered a spycam from his possession which has more than 74 private and objectionable videos. Police are investigating the 74 videos in Mohit Priyadarshi’s possession to see if he has sexually harassed his co-workers or others in airports or on board an aircraft. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Mohit Priyadarshi, has been working as a pilot for years, said the police, adding that they are investigating the 74 videos in his possession to see if he has sexually harassed his co-workers or others in airports or on board an aircraft.

Police said Priyadarshi was arrested from a paying guest accommodation where he stays while in Delhi. At least two senior police officers said Priyadarshi has been stalking, recording and harassing unknown women for over a year.

The matter came to fore on August 30 at the Shani Bazaar in Kishangarh area after a woman, in her 20s, noticed a man following her and using a “lighter-shaped” device with a hidden camera to record her. The woman approached the police after managing to escape the man tailing her. Police said a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 77 (voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) was registered.

DCP (southwest) Amit Goel said the incident took place around 10-10.30pm and officials were sent to the spot immediately to gather more information and nab the accused.

A team led by ACP Melvyn Varghese scanned CCTV footage from the market and surrounding areas and, after a detailed analysis, zeroed in on the suspect. Investigators said the complainant identified him from the footage, recognising him by his “fancy clothes”. His face was also clearly captured, and police circulated the images to help establish his identity.

“Local beat staff and secret informers were asked to gather more information. All auto-rickshaw, cab and e-rickshaw drivers nearby were intimated. Through these sources we managed to ascertain that he was staying in south Delhi. Teams were sent to arrest him after his location was traced to a PG accommodation on Thursday,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, police said Priyadarshi confessed to his involvement in the case. Police raided his room and found a lighter with a spy cam.

Investigators said the accused bought the device last year from Palika Bazaar. Before this, he allegedly used his mobile phone to film without their knowledge.

Priyadarshi hails from Agra and has been staying in Delhi for sometime, said police.

“He is unmarried and has confessed that he was making such videos for his personal gratification,” said the DCP.

Explaining his modus operandi, police said the accused would attach a spy camera to his foot or hand and use it to secretly record women. At times, he allegedly slid the device under their clothes. Investigators said he targeted women in markets and other crowded public spaces.

An investigator said, “He has been caught before by women who have threatened him but he continued with his stalking and harassment.”