Bengaluru’s potholes to be gone by November? DK Shivakumar issues final deadline

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced that contractors have been given a final deadline to fill Bengaluru’s potholes by November, promising smoother and safer travel for commuters. DK Shivakumar said the city’s roads are already receiving attention.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, assured that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is prioritising road repairs.

“Contractors have been given a final deadline to fill the potholes within November to resolve the problem. Since a clean Bengaluru and smooth traffic are our goals, GBA will provide relief from potholes as soon as possible,” he posted on X.

The minister said the city’s roads are already receiving attention. “Funds have been allocated, contractors have started work and have been given strict deadlines. We are committed to providing our people with safer and smoother travel,” he added.

Earlier, on September 14, Shivakumar had announced that Bengaluru would get a major road development push, with ₹1,100 crore allocated for repair and new construction works.

The Greater Bengaluru IT Companies & Industries Association (GBITCIA) has urged the government to act urgently, calling for a transparent roadmap on road repairs, public transport upgrades, and better governance, news agency PTI reported.

Its General Secretary, Krishna Kumar Gowda, noted that logistics firm BlackBuck’s decision to move out of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) must serve as a “serious wake-up call.”

He said Bengaluru’s status as India’s tech capital depends heavily on reliable infrastructure and ease of doing business, the PTI report further added.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan carried out inspections in CV Raman Nagar on Wednesday and flagged multiple civic issues, including pothole-ridden roads, damaged footpaths, uncollected waste, and ineffective solid waste management.

Taking serious note, Cholan warned that engineers and officials failing to perform their duties will face suspension. He also instructed that notices be issued to landowners of vacant plots filled with garbage, including one on Jeevan Bima Nagar Main Road.

