Bengaluru's first double-decker flyover near Silk Board nears completion, to open by year-end: Report

Bengaluru’s long-awaited double-decker flyover near Silk Board Junction is entering its final phase, with full operations likely to begin by December or early next year, according to BMRCL officials. Despite the opening of Bengaluru's double-decker flyover, ground-level congestion will remain, said traffic officials.

ALSO READ | KSRTC bus driver saves passengers while suffering fatal heart attack in Bengaluru: Report

Construction teams have now started placing steel girders to link HSR Layout with BTM Layout via the elevated flyover, passing over the notorious Silk Board bottleneck. Once completed, the stretch will allow vehicles from HSR to exit at Ragi Gudda and continue toward BTM Layout without entering ground-level traffic chaos, said a report by The Times of India.

Last year, a portion of the flyover connecting Ragigudda to Silk Board was opened, easing traffic in one direction. However, the reverse route remained unfinished due to construction hurdles, including heavy traffic, restricted night-time work hours, and design modifications.

Initially, the ramp from HSR to BTM was expected to open in September, but engineering challenges, particularly the turning radius, led to a switch from concrete to steel girders for a 42-metre section, further delaying the project, the report stated.

Even with full flyover access, traffic signals below the junction are expected to remain. The flyover has helped ease congestion, but multiple vehicle movements still rely on the ground-level junction, a traffic official explained, as per the publication.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru set for major civic overhaul as 400 new wards to take shape under Greater Bengaluru Authority: Report

Meanwhile, Metro commuters at the newly launched Silk Board Metro Station (Yellow Line) are raising concerns over poor pedestrian infrastructure. A regular commuter spoke to the publication and highlighted the absence of proper footpaths connecting the Metro to the BMTC bus stop on Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing dangerous crossings and unhygienic surroundings.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.