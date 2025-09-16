Karnataka allocates 1,100 crore for Bengaluru's road development and repairs

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced a major boost to Bengaluru’s road infrastructure, with the state government allocating ₹1,100 crore for road repair and construction projects across the city. Potholes in Bengaluru. (Source: Shruti Agrawal/Twitter)

In a post on X, Shivakumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating smooth, pothole-free roads in every part of Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru is set for a major push in road development with ₹1,100 crore allocated for repair and construction. We are committed to ensuring every constituency benefits from these funds and to building smooth, pothole-free roads across the city,” he stated.

According to Shivakumar, ₹50 crore has been earmarked for each of the 14 key assembly constituencies, while the remaining constituencies will receive ₹25 crore each. The funds will be used for both repairing existing roads and building new ones, he added.

Bengaluru, often dubbed the Silicon Valley of India, continues to grapple with serious infrastructure challenges despite its rapid growth and global reputation. The city faces chronic issues such as traffic congestion, poorly maintained roads, inadequate public transport, and frequent waterlogging during rains.

Unplanned urban expansion, aging civic infrastructure, and delays in execution of key projects have only added to the woes of residents. While efforts are periodically announced to address these problems, the gap between planning and on-ground implementation remains a major hurdle in transforming Bengaluru into a truly livable and efficient urban space.