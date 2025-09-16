Bengaluru commuter slams BMRCL after ‘concrete shower’ on car near Silk Board metro station

A Bengaluru commuter took to X to vent his frustration after concrete allegedly fell on his car while passing near the under-construction Silk Board metro station during peak morning traffic. The commuter also tagged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), demanding accountability.(X/Vinay Shankar)

Sharing a video of his car with chunks of concrete scattered across the windshield, the resident sarcastically captioned the post, “Morning dose of madness... Thanks for the concrete shower BMRCL. @ Silk Board metro station. You couldn't have found a better time to do your civil work other than a 9 am peak office time slot. The city is a hellhole for motorists.”

The commuter also tagged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), demanding accountability.

Watch the video here:

So far, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has not issued an official response regarding the viral video showing concrete falling onto the commuter’s car.

The Silk Board junction, where Outer Ring Road and Hosur Road intersect, has long been a bottleneck due to heavy vehicle movement in all directions. The ongoing construction of the metro station has exacerbated the situation, leading to increased traffic congestion and safety concerns.

In a related development, a recent report highlighted that approximately 21 per cent of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro stations lack parking facilities, significantly impacting commuter convenience, Times of India reported.

With only 150 parking slots available per 10,000 metro passengers, 127 for two-wheelers and the rest for cars, many commuters are compelled to use personal vehicles rather than switch to the metro.

The problem stems from the initial planning phase, where parking infrastructure was not prioritized. Efforts to encourage public transport use face setbacks due to poor feeder services, costly auto-rickshaw fares, and underdeveloped bike taxi networks.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

