Bengaluru Rapido auto driver booked for molesting woman passenger, suspended by company: Report

A Rapido auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru has been booked for allegedly molesting a woman passenger during a ride. The incident took place on September 8, when the woman had booked an auto through Rapido.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The incident took place on September 8, when the woman had booked an auto through Rapido from Kumaraswamy Layout, near Dayananda Sagar College, to her residence.

According to the police complaint, the driver, identified as Hanumanthappa H Talawar, picked her up around 4.30 pm. During the ride, he allegedly made inappropriate remarks, telling her that she looked like a film actress, and offered to help with her bags, NDTV reported.

He then touched her forehead, asking if she had a fever, before allegedly molesting her by inappropriately touching her chest, the report further added.

When the woman attempted to leave, the driver reportedly tried to stop her and insisted she remain inside the auto. She eventually pushed him away, jumped out of the vehicle, and rushed back home.

After informing her mother, the woman lodged a police complaint. Based on her statement, a case has been registered against the driver for sexual harassment. However, officials confirmed that he has not yet been arrested.

In response, Rapido issued a statement condemning the incident and assuring action.

What did Rapido say?

“We are deeply disturbed by the incident reported in Bengaluru. No one should ever feel unsafe or harassed while using our platform. Upon learning of the matter, we immediately reached out to the passenger to offer support and assured her of strict action. The captain has since then been permanently suspended and blacklisted from Rapido to ensure he cannot take rides in the future. We are also reinforcing refresher training across our fleet to maintain professional conduct and prevent such incidents from recurring,” the company said.

The company added that it is fully cooperating with the investigation and highlighted its existing safety protocols, including post-10:00 pm safety calls for women passengers, 24x7 in-app SOS support, rapid escalation procedures, and continuous reminders for riders to verify vehicle and driver details.

“The trust and safety of our passengers, especially women, are non-negotiable at Rapido; we maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy against any form of harassment,” the statement further read.

