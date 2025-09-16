Bengaluru Hindi Diwas event called off amid protest, triggers debate on Hindi imposition

Bengaluru witnessed cancellation of a Hindi Diwas event on Monday after members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KaRavE) staged a protest. The program, organized by the Railway Department at the Desi Masala Hotel in Gandhinagar, was called off .(X/@karave_KRV)

The program, organized by the Railway Department at the Desi Masala Hotel in Gandhinagar, was called off following intervention by KaRavE women leaders under the direction of TA Narayangowda, Karnataka State President of the organization.

(Also Read: Courier call turns into WhatsApp hack: How Kannada star Upendra and wife Priyanka fell victim to digital scam)

Watch the video here:

Hindi Diwas, celebrated annually on September 14, marks the day in 1949 when Hindi was adopted as one of India’s official languages. The day is generally observed to promote the language and organize cultural programs across the country.

The protest in Bengaluru sparked a range of reactions on social media. Some users criticized the centralization of Hindi, arguing that the language receives state-backed resources to expand while regional languages struggle.

“Language is about power and control. Hindi Diwas functions less as a celebration and more as a war cry against regional languages and cultural identities,” one post read. Another commented, “Hindi imposition is nothing but Hindi racism. Kannadigas are fighting Hindi racism.”

Other voices called for moderation, emphasizing that language debates often deepen social divisions. “Language war is pure silliness; it achieves nothing but creates more divide among Hindus and natives,” a social media user wrote.

The cancellation of the event highlights the continuing sensitivity surrounding language politics in Karnataka, where the promotion of Kannada often intersects with debates over Hindi imposition.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru doesn’t belong to locals anymore’: Resident's viral rant sparks migration debate)