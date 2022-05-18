Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / IndiGo revises Hubbali-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hubbali flight timings. Details here
bengaluru news

IndiGo revises Hubbali-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hubbali flight timings. Details here

Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, on Wednesday announced on Twitter that airline IndiGo is revising timings of its flight between Hubbali and Bengaluru to a more convenient time for the working citizens.
The IndiGo flight between Hubbali and Bengaluru will depart two hours and five minutes later from June 1 onwards.  (Representational)
Published on May 18, 2022 06:33 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Frequent flyers between Bengaluru and Hubbali are in for good news - from June 1. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday announced on Twitter that budget airline IndiGo is revising timings of its flight between Hubbali and Bengaluru to a more convenient time for those commuting on business.

The flight from Bengaluru to Hubbali, which used to depart at 3.10 pm will now be leaving at 5.15 pm, while the return flight from Hubbali to Bengaluru will leave at 9.55 pm instead of the previous 8 pm.

"As per my discussion held with IndiGo, the flight timings between Hubbali and Bangalore have been revised. Now departure of Bengaluru-Hubli flight is at 17.15 instead of 15.10 and Hubli-Bengaluru departure is at 21.55 in place of 20.00 hrs from 01 June," Joshi tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

Twitter users responded happily to the Dharwad MP's tweet, with one person writing: "Thank You sir, will help a lot of flyers to connect."

Hubbali-Dharwad Infra - a local media publication - tweeted: "Much needed change, now you can finish off your work and catch the evening flight to Hubballi from Bengaluru. BLR-HBX flight will now depart at 5.15 pm. Thank you sir, Pralhad Joshi."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
flights bengaluru indigo airlines hubli
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP